Man sentenced for attacking Bellingham couple with ax at their apartment

A Bellingham man must serve 3 ½ years in prison for attacking a couple with an ax, a Whatcom County judge ruled last week.

Patrick Marion Brown, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting the couple with a single-bit ax with a yellow handle at their apartment on North Forest Street last year.

In the days before the attack, Brown, the couple and their group of friends had been in an escalating dispute. Someone shattered the windows of his girlfriend’s car on Feb. 15, 2016, and Brown, who was in the midst of a drug-induced mental breakdown, blamed the couple for what happened, according to police and charging papers.

He showed up the following afternoon at the couple’s home in a paintball mask. He knocked on the door, covered the peephole, and refused to say who he was. He forced the door open, slightly, but the couple shoved it closed and barricaded it with a dresser. Brown started breaking out windows with the ax.

The man, 32, climbed out a window with a fish-gutting knife, to fight back. Brown hit him in the head with the ax, fracturing his skull. The man survived the injury. When the woman, 29, crawled outside, Brown grabbed his knife and held it to her throat, according to charging papers. Brown ran off eventually, and police detained him a half a block uphill on North Garden Street.

Brown had been going without sleep and using hallucinogens and marijuana over the preceding days, according to charges filed in a separate domestic violence case. On the night of Feb. 15, 2016 he had a breakdown, his girlfriend told deputies. At one point in the night Brown had grabbed a knife, held it to his throat, and threatened to kill himself and her, she reported weeks later.

All charges in that case were dropped in a plea deal Thursday. However, Brown admitted to third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful imprisonment in another domestic violence case from May 2015 involving a different girlfriend.

For the ax attack, Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and residential burglary. He declined to speak in court Thursday.

The couple gave emotional statements to the judge about how their lives had been affected since the attack: memory loss, trouble sleeping and counseling.

“We have felt a lot of anger, but it won’t change anything,” the woman told Superior Court Judge Deborra Garrett.

A public defender, Shoshana Paige, told the judge that Brown had struggled with mental illness and substance abuse since adolescence.

Garrett sentenced Brown to 3 years and 7 months in prison, as suggested by the plea deal.

“My instinct on this case is to impose just the most serious, harshest sentence that the court could possibly impose, given the suffering (of) these two people – a classic case of innocent people – who were victimized,” Garrett said.

However, she added: “Our system of law takes into account challenges that a person faces, and the influences that may have brought him to commit a crime. … In our country, we don’t simply throw the defendant away. We try to rehabilitate. We try to give them the services they need to become better people.”