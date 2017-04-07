Bellingham woman suffers paralysis in domestic assault at Samish Way motel, police say

A Bellingham woman suffered “some level of paralysis” after a domestic violence assault this week at a Samish Way motel, according to police.
Detectives believe Terry Lyn Haskett, 58, got angry with his girlfriend Sunday, and he beat her and threatened her with a kitchen knife in their room at the Villa Inn, 212 N. Samish Way.
An ambulance responded to her room around 1:20 p.m. Monday for a “new onset of immobility.” She was starting to feel numbness, said Bellingham Police Sgt. Dave Johnson. At the time she did not reveal that she had been assaulted, and reports do not note obvious injuries, like bruises, to suggest she’d been beaten.
Police declined to say much about the nature of the paralysis, or what part of her body was affected.
“I don’t know how much of that is known at the moment,” Johnson said.
On the woman’s third day in the hospital, police got a third-hand tip – from a relative of a friend of the woman – that Haskett had harmed her. Officers tried to speak with the woman, but found she couldn’t talk because of her condition Wednesday.
She was able to talk with police at the hospital the next day. Johnson declined to provide details about her account of the assault, except to say she was not stabbed.
Police served a warrant on the motel room at the Villa, in search of evidence to corroborate her story. A kitchen knife, as described by the woman, was recovered from the room.
Haskett was booked into jail Thursday to face charges of first-degree assault and felony harassment for threats to kill.
He has a long record of misdemeanors and minor driving offenses in Oregon, in Douglas, Polk, Multanomah, Yamhill, and Washington counties. He had been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic assault in 2014, in the area of Dallas, Ore., where he resided until recently. Oregon court records show a judge handed him a sentence of 1 ½ years of probation, with jail time suspended.
An update on the woman’s condition wasn’t available Friday.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments