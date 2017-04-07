Whatcom County Jail report for April 6, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 6, 2017
Mark Raymond Arnold, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to transfer a title within 45 days.
Phillip Thomas Beck, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for shoplifting.
Tina Marie Blotsky, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ebony Skye Cabello, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Christian S. Doyle, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
David Granillo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jason Dee Green, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County on a hold.
Yanling Hao, booked by the Washington State Patrol on warrants.
Terry Lynn Haskett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault and felony harassment.
Steve Rodriguez Inacio, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
James Albert Ivie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Shannon Lee Lane, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Mamie Marie Lorenz, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Christopher R. Magana, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft.
Alex Daniel Martin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brian Michael Odette, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Nigel Victor Odette, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree malicious mischief.
James Allen Pursley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer.
Nicholas Stuart Salas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Jason Lee Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Melissa Beth Vanderwaal, booked by the Sumas Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Omar Velez Michaca, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree rape.
Dakota Anthony Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
