Police make arrest, recover one computer from November burglary at Bellingham High

A Bellingham man was involved in stealing more than $10,000 worth of electronics from Bellingham High School in November 2016, police said.
Daniel Lee Wilson, 38, of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, according to jail records. Police also recovered one of the suspected stolen items, a laptop computer, during Wilson’s arrest.
The burglary was first reported on Nov. 14, 2016, and occurred sometime over the previous weekend, said Bellingham Police Sgt. Dave Johnson. A teacher discovered the missing items that Monday morning.
The stolen electronics included desktop and laptop computers, and belonged to Bellingham Public Schools’ Community Transitions, a special education program, the police department said.
Police arrested Wilson without incident while serving a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Old Samish Way, Johnson said. Two other men were arrested at the home on warrants unrelated to the burglary.
The Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, Johnson said, would decide whether to keep the laptop as evidence or release it back to the school district.
No other details were available as the case remains under investigation, Johnson said. Investigators, he added, hope the same methods they used to track down Wilson will lead to the recovery the rest of the missing electronics.
