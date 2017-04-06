Whatcom County Jail report for April 5, 2017

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court Pause

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision