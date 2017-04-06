Whatcom County Jail report for April 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 5, 2017
Taleisha Rae Ann Bob, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Scott Bryant, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Michael Kenneth Clouse, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, drug possession, and failure to appear in court on charges of use of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a public servant.
Carlos G. Colmenar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jared Wesley Crapo, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
David Allen Dawson Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Isaac Jonathan Fox, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.
Shaylynn Christine Haller, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to transfer a title within 45 days, third-degree driving with a suspended license, drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Samantha Jo McLane Jennings, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Dodge Kelly Rhodes, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shawn Curtis West, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for criminal solicitation.
Sean Thomas Wilkins, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Daniel Lee Wilson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property.
