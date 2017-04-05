Fugitive with record of sex crimes, bank robberies ‘possibly en route to Bellingham,’ police warn

Bellingham police want the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man with a criminal record spanning decades – beatings, sexual assaults and bank robberies – because he may be en route to Whatcom County.
State and federal warrants were issued last week for Jerry Dee Catlett, 56, for violating probation in his bank robbery cases. Federal court records suggest he was released from prison March 28. City police received a tip Wednesday that he may be headed to Bellingham, in a pickup with Arizona or Oregon license plates.
Catlett’s criminal record stretches to the early 1980s, when he was caught hot-wiring a car on a used car lot, while out of jail on work release for burglaries.
According to a federal court records …
He was convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in 1986, for giving beer to girls under 14, before he sexually abused one of them. In the 1990s, he beat, choked unconscious and raped a woman, when she told him she didn’t want to date him. Afterward he told her to get dressed, but when she tried to leave, he raped her again. He has been convicted of distributing drugs, e.g., methamphetamine and methcathinone, in southern Indiana and Clallam County, Washington.
The last time he was released from prison, on Dec. 26, 2007, he was dropped off at a halfway house in Bellingham. Right away he asked for the closest bus stop, and abandoned his probation. The next day at a U.S. Bank in King County, he handed the teller a handwritten note: “This is a robbery.”
Over the following month he robbed five banks: in Covington, Kent, Federal Way, Renton and Bellingham. He was caught on Jan. 25, 2008, after he robbed the Horizon Bank on Alabama Street. He’d told that teller he had a gun, and when he left he said, “Have a nice day.” Then he led police on a chaotic pursuit – blowing through stops signs, driving on the wrong side of the road – in a Honda Accord. Spike strips stopped the car on the other side of town, on Donovan Street.
In jail, Catlett wrote a letter to the FBI. He offered information about six to 10 more robberies he committed as a long haul trucker in the early 1990s. He offered “sketchy details,” too, about a “possible homicide” that couldn’t be corroborated. In exchange, federal prosecutors took on the case and struck a plea deal. Catlett was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A federal judge asked that he serve his time in a Wisconsin prison, called Oxford, where he would get job training. Upon his release he was required to join a reentry program. The warrants were issued the day after his scheduled release.
Catlett is white, 5-foot-9, about 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer did not immediately know where he was last seen.
Police ask if you see Catlett, call 911.
This story will be updated.
