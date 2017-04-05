Whatcom County Jail report for April 4, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 4, 2017
Travis Robert Boucher, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Anthony Joseph Cahoon, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Zachariah Daniel DePoppe, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Isaac Eli Diaz, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for drug possession.
Timothy Duane Franklin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
Shiane Destinee Fredrick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Joel Mario James Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Robert Lee King, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for stalking.
Jerry Ray Land, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a no-contact order, a controlled substance violation and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Nicole Diane Laroy, booked by the Washington State Patrol on a detainer.
Brandon Scott Neily, booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Robert Lee Piggee, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Jose Luis Ramirez Diaz, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, giving a false statement to a police officer and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order.
Frants Trushkov, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
