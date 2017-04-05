Whatcom County Jail report for April 4, 2017

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak