Western Washington University student says man tried to take her photo, lift her shirt

A Western Washington University student said she was assaulted Tuesday night on campus when a man tried to take her photo and lift her shirt, the university said.
The student, who is in her early 20s, told police she was walking out of a bathroom in Miller Hall near room 38 on the building’s first floor at about 7:30 p.m. A man confronted her and said he needed to take her photo, the university said.
The man then tried to lift up the woman’s shirt, the alert said. The woman said “no,” and the man quickly walked away.
The university sent an emergency alert about the incident at about 10:45 p.m. The alert went out soon after the student filed a delayed report with Western Washington University police, said university spokesman Paul Cocke.
Police are looking for a man described as Asian, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, with short black hair, Cocke said. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and blue jeans, and carried a black phone in a gray case.
“They strongly encourage anybody who has information about this to contact them” by calling 911, Cocke said.
