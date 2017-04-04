Sketch released of burglar who crawled into Bellingham woman’s bed

Bellingham police released a sketch Tuesday of a man who broke into a woman’s home and crawled into her bed while she slept 2 ½ weeks ago.
Tenants said the man broke into their house in the 900 block of Billy Frank Jr. Street around 4:10 a.m. on a Saturday, March 18, two blocks from the campus of Western Washington University.
The man – who smelled like alcohol and cologne – crawled into bed with a sleeping woman. She screamed. He fled the house. She was not physically hurt.
The woman described the man as white, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, skinny, with short brown hair. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black flat-brimmed hat that appeared to have stars on it.
Later the tenants found a bathroom window had been propped open. In March police said it appeared the man came in through the window.
Police said they don’t know if the case is connected to a string of voyeurism cases from February. In those cases police released a sketch of a white man in a dark hoodie. No other description of the man was made public.
Tips can be directed to Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682, or cob.org/tips.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
