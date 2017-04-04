Whatcom County Jail report for April 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Cassaundra Lee Clark, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
William McCleland Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Courtney Allen Ellison, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery.
Todd Grant Hawley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
David Lee Jasper, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.
Leland A. Julian, booked by the Department of Corrections on a hold and a detainer.
Christopher A. Kopplin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Aaron Wade Lind, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a domestic violence protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Merritt Merten, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Craig Norman Rothwell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Jesse Charles Bolden Russell, booked by the Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation, on a detainer, a warrant, and a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation, and for failure to appear in court on charges of violating a protection order and a controlled substance violation.
Dustin Craig White, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Gustave Whitefield, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a hold.
Comments