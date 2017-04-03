Whatcom County Jail report for April 1-2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 1, 2017
Anthony Lee Beckwith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Paige Marie Bird, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nicole Tiffany Dell’Oca, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Joseph Seth Eknes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order.
Chynna Linda Hernandez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Amanda Marie Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher A. King, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David Anthony Lamar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation, shoplifting, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
Jessica Ann Mezo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Derek James Nazareth, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Rodel Mullis Pasaoa, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Amber Rose Skahan, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree aiding and abetting someone who was driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Connor Joseph Stumpf, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Rigoberto Ivan Vazquez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
APRIL 2, 2017
Dale Richard Alderman Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Shaun Dougald Dufrain, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adrian Richard Haskins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Michael Harry Hunter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing law enforcement and shoplifting.
Dawn Marie Kennedy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Shaun C. Luhaorg-Edwards, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nathan Tanner Muegge, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Om Roberts, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Rita Rudolph, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daniel Lee Svege, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Zamora, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
