Whatcom County Jail report for March 31, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 31, 2017
Ashley Ann Ackerson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jody A. Craker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Mark C. Fraley, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for felony harassment.
Leslie Eldon Andries Fraser, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dante Hawk Gray, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Calvin Lee Hallmark, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for forgery and bail jumping.
Cody Allen Hansen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
William Ashton Haynes, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Logan Michael Hopp, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, third-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Dillon Lee Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, disobedience of a court order, third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Benjamin Jerome Jules, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Scott James Lorentzen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for harassment, felony harassment and failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Andre Reginald Revey Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for drug possession and failure to appear in court on a cahrge of fourth-degree assault.
Eric Jon Robinson Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Sergio Amaral Rodriguez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and second-degree introducing contraband into a detention facility.
Leslie Santiago Sanchez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order and third-degree malicious mischief.
Meichielle Taianna Smith Bearden, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
Zachary Ryan Tufts, booked by the Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
