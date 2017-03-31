Whatcom County Jail report for March 30, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 30, 2017
John Moshe Ashton, booked by the Wasington State Patrol for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving under the influence.
Christopher Raymond Burns, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree assault and driving without a license.
Kraig Matthew Goodrich, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Sarwat Md Jamaluddin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of unattended property and driving under the influence.
Joshua Mclean Kovalenko, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jaxon Jonal Mancillas, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Judith Ann Melton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Amanda Menchaca, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Brianna Nicole Miller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Marcus Conroy Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department, and an agency outside Whatcom County for second-degree theft, first-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on second-degree assault.
Isaiah Shem Percival, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Scott Eugene Peterson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Anthony Lee Hirontimus Power, booked by the Washington State Patrol for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Andres Reyes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for the driving under the influence.
Durante Jesus Rodriguez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Robert Rene Rosalez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Cody James Sletvik, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child rape.
Gregory Frank Studd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
