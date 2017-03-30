Immigration agents arrest two in Whatcom County during Northwest operation

Immigration agents arrested 84 people, including two in Whatcom County, during an operation in Washington state, Oregon and Alaska last weekend, federal authorities said Thursday. They did not identify the two arrested locally.
Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents targeted criminals residing in the U.S. illegally during a three-day operation that ended Monday. Of the 84 people detained, 60 had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and domestic violence, authorities said.
Those arrested included 77 men and seven women from 12 countries, the vast majority of them from Mexico. Nineteen had drunken driving convictions, and 14 had been convicted of assault, sex offenses or domestic violence.
Those not being criminally prosecuted will be processed for removal from the country.
Some will be prosecuted for illegally re-entering the country while the rest face deportation proceedings.
“This operation highlights our commitment to promoting public safety through the pursuit of targeted criminals residing in the U.S. illegally,” Bryan Wilcox, acting field office director ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Seattle, said in a news release. “Our officers will continue in their efforts to create safer communities by identifying and removing those not willing to comply with U.S. laws.”
Also among those arrested, ICE said, was a previously deported Mexican man who had been charged with child rape, and who was recently released from custody by a local jurisdiction despite a detainer request by the agency.
Many jurisdictions in the Northwest refuse to honor such requests after a federal court in Oregon ruled in 2014 that it’s unconstitutional to detain people without a warrant after they would have otherwise been released. An immigration detainer – essentially a request that a local jail hold someone in custody until ICE can pick them up and begin deportation proceedings – is not backed by a probable cause finding and doesn’t satisfy that legal requirement, the court said.
Nineteen of the arrests were made in King County, which includes Seattle, and 13 were made in Washington County, Oregon. Four were made in Anchorage, Alaska.
