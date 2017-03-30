Whatcom County Jail report for March 29, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 29, 2017
Yasir Ibrahim Al-Somali, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for drug possession, third-degree theft of services and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Scott Lee Alex, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Austin Perry Andersen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol and/or marijuana and a minor in possession of alcohol.
Ronald Eugene Applegate Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, harassment and residential burglary.
Gabriel James Jackie Capra, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Harbinder Singh Chahal, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Andrea Leigh Gerarden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jeremy Dale Hyder, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Bryce Jeffery Jordan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Salish David Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree assault.
Breanna Grace Roddey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department on warrants and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Richard Lee Starkey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for indecent liberties.
Rachel Lindsey Stewart, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Robert Joseph Tobkin, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Caroleann Woodmansee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and shoplifting.
Karley Gretchen Woody, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
