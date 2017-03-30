Whatcom County Jail report for March 29, 2017

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests Pause

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair