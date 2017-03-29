Whatcom County Jail report for March 28, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Jeffrey Scott Bryant, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Lance Emory Delaney, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daytin R. Duronso-Harp, booked by the Department of Corrections on a hold.
Louisa Gabrielle Garcia, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving a false statement to an officer, obstructing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Ghobad Ghasempour, booked by Homeland Security Investigations on a hold.
Jason Dylan Joneli, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a probation/parole violation.
Cory Jones, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Vaughn Alec Larsen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kayla Sunshine McIntyre, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shawn Dale Noisey, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Dionn M. Rhoads, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jose Mannuel Rivera Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault, harassment, coercion and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne Daniel Sewell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug possession and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Douglas Calvin Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for delivery of a controlled substance.
Wilford Howard Sturgeon, booked the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Allen Valley, booked by the Everson Police Department for resisting arrest and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Shawn Crawford Kelly Wagar, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for violation of a domestic violence court order in relation to a vulnerable adult.
Leif Donald Walter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Dustin Monroe Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
