Whatcom County Jail report for March 27, 2017

3:20 Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court Pause

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill