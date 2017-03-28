Whatcom County Jail report for March 27, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 27, 2017
Anthony Thomas Baldwin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on warrants.
Rena Lee Blonden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth Dean Bywater, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office fourth-degree assault.
Alvin Bernard Godette, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Jesse L. Hove, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Jessica Minhee Kwon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for a controlled substance violation.
Alan John Morris, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ryan Andrew Newton, booked by the Washington State Patrol for violating a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Mark Hamilton Roberts, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Timothy Edward Tabor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.
Kayla Joelle Vosburgh, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
