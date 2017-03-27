Whatcom County Jail report for March 25-26, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 25, 2017
Jacob Matthew Arroyo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Edward Christopher Borsey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Michael Edward Cronk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Henry Franklin Dotson III, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Yolanda Lee James, booked by the Nooksack Indian Tribal Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Mik Mannin MacDonald, booked by the Washington State Patrol on fugitive from justice warrants.
Melissa Mae Montes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jeremy Lee Moore, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Lloyd Romero, booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Senthil Velan Sundaram, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Nathan Andrew Valley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault.
Alexandro Cortez Vidaurri, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Carmen Ann Wasley, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving after consuming alcohol or marijuana while under 21, illegal possession of marijuana and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Leo William White, booked by Western Washington University Police for third-degree driving while license suspended.
MARCH 26, 2017
Teressa Nicole Buono, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Agustin Diaz-Ruiz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Andrea Leigh Gerarden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kari Lynn Harriman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Braden C. Hillaire-Lumbert, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Casey Lizabeth Malinski, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Elias Mendoza-Chales, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Alexander Bobby Pantoleon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Abel Sanchez-Nava, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Leslie Santiago Sanchez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Samuel Thomas Schuetze, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft and indecent exposure.
Seth Harrison Sturgeon, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Jeremiah John Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree theft.
Julie Ann Torres, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Comments