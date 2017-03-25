Whatcom County Jail report for March 24, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 24, 2017
Joel Michah Ashton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and possession of a stolen vehicle.
John Douglas Bauthues, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Mason William Bohn, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Robert McCluskey Brunsman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ruben Garcia Cornejo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving under the influence and obstructing a police officer.
Anderson Jordan Grimes, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Andrew Dean Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking.
Jonah M. Laugharn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Amanda Lee Lignell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Tara Lee Mehlum, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft.
Richard Paul Moore, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Amanda Elizabeth Pelkey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on warrants.
Kyler Joseph Pulve, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jose Mannuel Rivera Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Darryl L. Rosario, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving under the influence.
Franklin Bart Roubideaux, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
David Manuel Siguaw, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Sumas and Everson police departments for violating a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
James Blaine Stanley, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Michael Walker, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Comments