Getting phone calls demanding cash for ‘missing jury duty?’ Don’t fall for it

Be wary of fraudulent phone calls that demand money for missing jury duty – which have been on the rise lately, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.
More than a dozen residents have reported the scam calls, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday statement.
In most cases, the caller claims to be affiliated with law enforcement – sometimes using the name Jason Cook or Ryan Thompson – then tells the victim they missed jury duty, and asks if they missed the notice to appear.
The penalty, the caller says, is $500 to avoid arrest.
“Warrants and court fines or payments are never handled this way,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that victims should never agree to meet the caller in person or provide any personal or financial information over the phone.
Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office at 360-768-4552, and dial extension 3, according to the statement.
Because the calls are often made from outside the U.S., they’re often impossible to trace and prosecute, the sheriff’s office said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
