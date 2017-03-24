Whatcom County Jail report for March 23, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 23, 2017
Paul Thomas Busby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Helen Grace Coogan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Cheyenne Paul Damien, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Jonathan Ryan Eagle, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Clayton Spencer Franklin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Darren Harvey Furman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless endangerment.
Jon Daryl Greenhalgh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating an anti-harassment order.
Golden Eagle Hawk Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree negligent driving and for a controlled substance violation.
Kaila Dawn Hernandez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for identity theft, third-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Mathew Ryan Hewett, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of delivery in lieu of a controlled substance.
Teresa Jean Imhoff, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Jordan Gerald Lee Jackson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Clayton T. Kirkey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Brandon Daniel Lamoureaux, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Joshua Frank Lane, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Israel Lyle Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order.
Jacob Nickolous Mendoza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Lloyd Allen Rider, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Michael Rodriguez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Ivan Josue Sanchez-Arce, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Kayla Patricia Shoemaker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Shonda Singfield, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Adam Wayne Stanavige, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Ryan Joseph Stauffer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jennifer Lynn Stubbs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Shawn Crawford Kelly Wagar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office for a controlled substance violation and fourth-degree assault.
Derek James Welch, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no contact order, shoplifting, and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Bradley Andrew Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
