Whatcom County Jail report for March 22, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 22, 2017
Angela Louise Binschus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Cody William Dykstra, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree driving with a suspended license, obstructing a police officer and shoplifting.
Robert Kyle Hodge, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of drugs by a prisoner and failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal impersonation.
Audrey Ann Jackson, booked by the Everson Police Department for violation of a court order related to a vulnerable adult.
Meriah Jean Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Patrick Luis Martinez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Clifton Lee Noland, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order.
Misty Lynae Plaster, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Aura Abigail Richardson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Mark Paul Sires, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a protection order violation charge.
Mairead Frances Solferino, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Danielle Maylynn Tolar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Danielle Maylynn Tolar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Nicholas Michael Ventrella, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Mariah Marie Vest, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Allen Roger Whitehead, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
