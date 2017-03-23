Patriarch of Bellingham Highland Games charged with molesting children

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex Pause

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness