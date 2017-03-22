Whatcom County Jail report for March 21, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 21, 2017
Michael Ronald Ackerman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Wayne James Bisbee, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Martin Cortes-Salcedo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Antony Scott Devries, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Lisa Marie Gentile, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Gardner O. Greaves, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for first- and second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Mary Katherine Hall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Miranda Lynsey Rae Hasty, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and third-degree malicious mischief.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Lummi Nation Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jessica Kelly James, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Ricky Allen Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft and first-degree robbery.
Sebastian Yao Petty, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Kelly Lee Ramberg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on warrants.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Shawn Robert Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Raynie Celeste Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for disobedience of a lawful court order, second-degree identity theft, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Robert Gene Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Deandre Stevone Williams, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Todd August Wilson, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree assault.
Dana Wolter, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Eric Louis Yesberger, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and disorderly conduct.
Alejandro Zavala Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
