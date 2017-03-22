Sumas sex predator admits he abducted teens, raped them at knifepoint in barn

A Sumas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to abducting a 57-year-old woman and two Bellingham teens, who were raped and tormented for hours until they escaped.
If a judge approves the plea deal, Edmund Richard Olivas Jr., 36, will serve 35 ½ years to life in prison for luring the women into a vehicle to sexually assault them, in two separate incidents that are more than a year apart.
First abduction
Around 5:25 a.m. Feb. 2, 2015, a barking dog alerted a homeowner to a woman on the porch of his double-wide mobile home off Sorenson Road. She had been “violently assaulted,” according to charging papers. One of her eyes looked purple. Her lips were swollen. Her neck had deep bruising. Her clothes were caked in wet mud.
The woman, 57, told Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies what happened. She’d gone to the Grand Avenue Ale House a day earlier to watch the Super Bowl. She stayed long after the game, till 11 p.m. Once she started to walk home, a man in a white four-door car pulled over to ask if she needed a ride. Then he jumped out holding a knife, and forced her into the car. He hit her in the face many times, strapped her down in the passenger seat, and tied a belt around her neck. They drove far into the county. He sexually assaulted her, and repeated over and over that he’d kill her.
Sometime in the early morning, the car drove off the road and got stuck in mud, about a quarter-mile from the home on Sorenson Road. The woman saw this as her chance so she walked and crawled to the porch, she said.
Swabs of DNA, taken from bite marks on the woman’s body, matched that of a Los Angeles Police Department case from 2003, when a preteen girl reported she was raped.
Phone records showed that during the sexual assault, the woman’s phone was connecting to cell towers near Sumas. That was as close as police got to arresting Olivas, for more than a year.
Second abduction
Two women, age 18, were waiting at the Cordata bus station in north Bellingham around 8:30 p.m. May 27, 2016. A “chubby” man in a New York Yankees ballcap approached asking for directions to Samish Way. One of the teens showed him a map on her cell phone. He asked if they would show him.
To gain their trust, charging papers say, he offered to let one of the teens drive.
Reluctantly, the pair agreed, and they got into his gray-green van. He sat in the back seat. Shortly into the drive, the man told the driver to pull into a driveway. The girls spoke to each other in another language, and the man accused them of trying to steal the van. He placed the blade of a knife to the throat of the driver. He threatened to kill her, her family, and her friend if she reported what was happening. He tied the two teens’ hands behind their backs, and at knifepoint ordered them to get down on the floor. He drove them out to rural roads.
They stopped at a barn, in an unknown location, where he questioned them separately about their families and friends. He threatened to kill their loved ones if they lied to them. He put them back into the van, and drove around again. Eventually they returned to the barn. Separately he ordered them to perform sex acts. He told one teen if she did not cooperate, he would stab her friend to death.
Hours after the teens went missing, the suspect dropped them off in a brushy, wooded spot off of a rural road. He reiterated his threats to kill their families. He kept their shoes, purses, cell phones, and IDs.
The teens found a house and knocked on the door to ask where they were. Terrified, they didn’t say what had happened. They walked for three hours until they got home. Later they showed police blisters on their feet from the walk.
Investigation
Security footage from the bus station showed police their suspect: a “chubby” bearded man dressed in black, wearing a Yankees hat, driving a gray-green van. Police released the footage asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Detectives built a list of all registered owners of 1997 to 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouettes in the area, too, and started checking off names. The teens had described the van: no center console, two captain’s chairs, child seats, and a bench in the back.
On June 15, 2016, sheriff’s deputies found a van that matched at 4383 Rock Road east of Sumas, where Olivas lived as a stay-at-home dad. That day Olivas wore the same shoes as the man in the bus station footage. He owned a Yankees cap. He was arrested.
Swabs from Olivas’ cheek showed his DNA was a match for the three rapes in Whatcom County, and the other case in California, where Olivas used to live.
Olivas was born Michael Anthony Coles in May 1980. He had been convicted of robbery, carjacking and kidnapping in 1998 in California under that name. Coles was still his legal name on Feb. 2, 2015, when the first Whatcom County rape was reported. Court records show Coles changed his name to Olivas in April 2015.
Plea
Since his arrest Olivas has remained in jail, with bail set at $1 million. A trial had been set to begin March 27. However, this week Prosecutor Dave McEachran reached a plea deal with Public Defender Jon Komorowski.
Olivas pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon, and two counts of harassment. Seven other counts – of first-degree kidnapping, first- and second-degree assault, and felony harassment – were dismissed in the plea deal.
The proposed sentence, 35 ½ years, reflects how much time Olivas would serve if he gets time off for good behavior, and if he makes parole. A review board would decide if Olivas is ever fit for release. If not, he could be held behind bars for life.
Olivas’ tentative sentencing date has been set for April. Often those hearings are delayed for sex offenders, while the state Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation.
On Tuesday, as is required by state law, Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis ordered that report to be completed in two months.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments