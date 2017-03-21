Whatcom County Jail report for March 20, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 20, 2017
Robert Christopher Bunton, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Chase Robert Casady, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing a police officer, shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Stephan Armond Charlot, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violation of a domestic violence anti-harassment order, violation of a no-contact order, malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Tiffany Lyn Coggins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Garrett Allen Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief.
Kane Richard Erholm Garvin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Chris Albert Fakkema, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Nathanial Chavez Huckaby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Justin Keanu Kalima, booked by the Department of Fish and Wildlife for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Artem Anatolyevich Lebedev, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Balwinder Singh Nagra, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Aaron Lee Nerkins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and first-degree vehicle prowling.
Courtney Allyce Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Emilio Jesus Villanueva, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.
