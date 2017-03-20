Whatcom County Jail report for March 18, 19, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 18, 2017
Peter M. Bjorklund, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Edgar Alejandro Carrion, booked by Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving while license suspended.
Kelli Lynn Hughes, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Richard E. Maldonado, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement.
Ronald Alden Noble, booked by Swinomish Police Department for third-degree driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jamorie Mikale Pigott, booked by Ferndale Police Department for second-degree driving while license suspended and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Alisha Vera Kathleen Sellars, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jennifer O’Neal Taylor, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Joshua Dale Vanderyacht, booked by Whatcom County Superior Court for a controlled substance violation.
Simon Peter Veliz, booked by state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shaundeen Rhiannon Zollner, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree robbery, attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
MARCH 19, 2017
Matthew Michael Moothart, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Shyana Elaine Parr, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Robert Lee Piggee, booked by Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Edmund Sallows, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Joseph Howard Sherrell, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Zachary Ivan Tellez, booked by Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Joel Votion, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Frank Lee White, booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
