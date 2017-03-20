Bellingham woman awakes to stranger getting into her bed at home near WWU

A sleeping woman awoke to a stranger crawling into her bed early Saturday, at a shared home near Western Washington University.
Tenants called 911 when the man broke into the house around 4:10 a.m. in the 900 block of Billy Frank Jr. Street, about two blocks north of campus, according to the Bellingham Police Department. He went to a woman’s bedroom and got in bed with her. She yelled at him. He fled.
“There was no assault or attempted assault,” police said in a news release.
Officers searched the neighborhood with a police dog but couldn’t find the man. He looked about 20 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with white skin, according to police. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball cap, and he smelled “heavily of alcohol and cologne,” police noted.
Later in the morning the tenants noticed that a bathroom window had been propped open. Police suspect the man broke in through the window.
The description of the man doesn’t seem to match a peeping Tom who was shining a light into women’s homes in the Sehome neighborhood earlier this year, police said. Only a brief description was released in those cases: a white man in dark clothes.
Tips can be directed to the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800. Or use the online tips page, cob.org/tips.
