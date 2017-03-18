Whatcom County Jail report for March 17, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 17, 2017
Seth Daniel Alford, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession and disorderly conduct.
Lindsey Danielle Brehm, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer.
Steven Lee Corbin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dale Ray Davidson, booked by the Blaine Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ashley Marie Fischer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Andrea Lee Gigl, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful firearms, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Justin Aaron Jenkins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Paul Alvin Klever, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
Raymond Lee Kupfer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Lazurus Lang, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Sandi Lynn Lawrence, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Chad Ware Lydolph, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Bobby Marriott, booked by the Department of Corrections for drug possession.
Cody Ray Miller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for vehicular assault.
Christopher Michael Most, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Heidi Dale Padilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, drug possession, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.
Jonathan Emery Pickett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving, first-degree criminal impersonation and giving a false statement to an officer.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for identity theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree possessing stolen property, third-degree retail theft and forgery.
Aaron Thomas Schiefelbein, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Evan Paul Schletewitz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Andrew William Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Darrell Duane Stanek, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Daniel Robert Stegall, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Edward-Gene Stout, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Anthony Charles Wilbur, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree robbery, possession of false identification and failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and residential burglary.
Michael Nathan Wolff, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
