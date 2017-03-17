Whatcom County Jail report for March 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 16, 2017
Matthew David Ballew, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Luke Matthew Childers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree child molestation.
Francis Damian Collins, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
David William Dierks, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Christian S. Doyle, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.
Samuel Armando Herndon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua David Hull, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a controlled substance violation and for delivery of a controlled substance.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Adam Cyrus Jimmy, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Sara Noemi Mora, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing a public servant.
Fontaine Marie Phillips, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Vladimir Pavlovich Pluschakov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Rita Gail Ralph, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Cameron I. Reece, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Vanessa Lynn Sage, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jennifer Marie Sutterley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespassing and forgery.
Cristian Valencia-Ramos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony bail jumping.
Amber Elizabeth Watson, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and shoplifting.
Justin David Williams, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Glen Alan Winchester, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, and attempted rape.
