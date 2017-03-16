Whatcom County Jail report for March 15, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 15, 2017
Emma Dene Bowen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Noemi Montana Campos, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department as a minor intoxicated in a public place and third-degree assault.
Luis Angel Cota-Muniz, booked by Homeland Security Investigations on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Nathan Allan Cultee Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Kyle Owen Finkbonner, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi Drug Court violation and disobedience of a lawful court order.
Francis Leeroy Gibson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Gavin Jared Haggith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Dane Conner Lennon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gabriel Francis Lozano, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Paul Harlan McGary, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dale M. Mostrom, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Juan Davis Myers, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for third-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Lorna Ann Phair, booked by the Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and felony driving under the influence.
Gomer Carl Spottedbear, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Joshua M. Starks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Melissa Mae Louise Villanueva, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree identity theft and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Shawn Crawford Kelly Wagar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Comments