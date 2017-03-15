Whatcom County Jail report for March 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 17, 2017
Everett Roy Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault and obstructing a police officer.
Raynee Lyn Chesson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on charges of first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Simon Fedrerick Destaffany, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a police officer.
Dennis James Jardinski, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Sindick Benjamin Jimmy, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Christopher Michael Keehn, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Beaux William Martin, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Reed Hubert Mccarty, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County on a warrant.
Jeffrey Allen Mcgee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.
Joy Cherise Mcguire, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Dylan John Morganti, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer.
Johnny Lee Patterson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham and Ferndale police departments for failure to transfer a title and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing a public servant.
Matthew Loren Ruff, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a probation/parole violation.
Jesse Charles Bolden Russell, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Galen Nicholas Ruzzamenti, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Timothy Edward Tabor, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jennifer Oneal Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Nicholas Zender, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.
