Whatcom County Jail report for March 13, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 13, 2017
George Phillip Alexander, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree assault.
Dylan Lee Andreason, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Lawrence Baggett, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Esequiel Casarez, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Helton Rangel de Oliveira, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jose Fidel Garcia-Carrillo, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shawn Michael Glover, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ernest Joseph Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a drug court violation.
Rebecca Naomi Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Kerri Lynn Little, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.
Heather Renee Martin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear in court on a nuisance violation charge.
Melody Wynell Pittman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kaleeni Elaine Pollard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Tyler J. Reed, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Clayton Frederick Shaya, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment and warrants.
Manjinder Singh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Hanah Lena Warthan, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Daniel Joseph Woodenlegs, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Comments