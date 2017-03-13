Bellingham man lights fires indoors in YouTube stunt; gets mental health evaluation

A man streamed a live YouTube video of himself setting his clothes on fire in his Bellingham duplex, as his viewers encouraged him to burn his house down Monday.
The 26-year-old man broadcast the video for more than an hour – smoking, drinking beer, shirtless – as he offered to do outrageous things if it would get him more viewers. One viewer from out of state called police around 2 p.m. as his behavior grew more alarming.
The man ignited crumpled newspaper, and later wadded shirts, in front of the camera. He put the burning items on a plate, and watched them burn on a couch.
“Just burn your whole (expletive) house, (expletive),” one viewer told him.
Flames did not spread to the couch, or to the rest of the home in the 1600 block of 22nd Street, in the Happy Valley neighborhood.
As police rushed to the scene, they got a tip that the man might have a gun in his home. So as precautions they called in a BearCat armored truck, a negotiator, and officers armed with rifles. The residential street was shut down. Fire engines rushed to the scene, too, in case the fire spread. But by then the video stream showed the flames were out, though the room remained hazy with smoke.
The live stream cut out before police called inside, and the man eventually went out without further incident. Officers took him to St. Joseph hospital for an involuntary mental health hold. He’s not being identified by name in this story.
No one was hurt, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. She did not immediately know if the neighboring duplex was occupied. Police have responded to the man’s home in the past for YouTube stunts that went too far, such as self-mutilation.
Beckley said she wasn’t aware of any firearms recovered from the home Monday, and it’s unclear whether police will recommend charges against the man.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments