Man bled to death after being shot by Bellingham officer, autopsy finds

The identity of a man who was shot to death by a Bellingham police officer won’t be released until later this week, authorities said Monday.
Meanwhile, police have declined to release body camera footage from the officer, for now, while the shooting remains under investigation.
Moments before the deadly shooting the man got into a fight outside of a Starbucks at 132 E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck, and ran north toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him, police said.
One block away an officer found the man, still holding a knife, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. The officer backed up as he ordered him to drop the knife, but the man charged at the officer, according to police. The officer opened fire with his department-issued pistol. The man died at the scene outside of Everyday Music, 115 E. Magnolia St.
An initial autopsy determined he bled to death from a gunshot wound to the neck, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner. Goldfogel declined to release more information about the autopsy Monday.
The man had no photo ID. Authorities believe they’ve figured out the man’s name, but want to be 100 percent sure – and notify his next of kin – before releasing it. Fingerprints were taken to help confirm his identity.
Police have not released any information about the officer: his name, his age, or his time of service. He’s on paid administrative leave – a department policy in all officer-involved shootings. Officials haven’t said how many shots were fired, or how many struck the man.
The 20-year-old man who was stabbed remained in serious condition at St. Joseph hospital Monday, said Bev Mayhew, a hospital spokeswoman.
Scarce official information has been released about what led up to the stabbing. A KOMO television reporter posted grainy security video of the altercation, or at least part of it, on Twitter. The footage, shot from across the street, shows a man in a bright blue hooded jacket swinging his arms. The fight lasts about 10 seconds. It’s hard to tell if anyone has a weapon, because of the angle and poor image quality. The man runs across Holly Street, lugging an overstuffed garbage bag into the alley alongside the Horseshoe Café.
Bellingham police are handling the investigation of the stabbing. The shooting investigation will be led by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Police shut down the road and the bus station as they worked into the night Sunday. The next morning the scene was cleaned up, except for white spray paint on the asphalt to mark where the evidence ended up: a Giant-brand off-road bicycle, a silver folding knife, a bright blue jacket, an overstuffed garbage bag, and the man’s body.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
