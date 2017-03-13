Whatcom County Jail report for March 11-12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 11, 2017
Rob Abraham Beshsteel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving while license suspended.
Rashell Terie Bork, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kurtis Dean Calder, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree robbery, second-degree possession of stolen property and on a Department of Corrections detainer.
Katherine Claeys, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Edward Conner, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Blake Ryan Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, possessing burglary tools, second-degree theft and obstructing law enforcement.
Charles Dion Antone Jimmy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement.
Teja Jae Julius, booked by Juvenile Court on a juvenile warrant.
Zachary Waidus McColskey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving while license suspended and shoplifting.
Cristina Olguin, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Rebecca Marie Rosas-Avalos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for theft of motor vehicle fuel.
Isaiah C. Valverde, booked by the Blaine Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
MARCH 12, 2017
Ruben Jerome Benjamin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree negligent driving and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Frank David Cardona, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Cassidy Michelle Dickinson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Jonathan Stephen Gould, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Aaron John Hayes Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kendall Danielle Logsdon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal impersonation.
Rosalie Nicole Lutz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Garet Nathaniel McCallister, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Aaron Juggalo McRae, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lorenzo Joaquin Paul Salazar Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Abel Sanchez-Nava, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
James Blaine Stanley, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Silvano Tellez-Sanchez, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
