Whatcom County Jail report for March 10, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 10, 2017
Jacob Matthew Arroyo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Tyson Skyier Ballew, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Jesse Reid Boynton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Matthew John Richard Craig, booked by the Blaine Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Justin Payton Farmer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Vickie Lee Goode, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Cory James Hill, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jordie Thomas Kinley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Erin Rebecca Lundstrom, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Matthew Paul Macmillan, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Gene Oliver Parker, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Tawni Autumn Rain Porter, booked by the Western Washington University and Lynden police departments for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Tye Dennis Salhus, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and a controlled substance violation.
Leslie Santiago Sanchez, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of controlled substance violation, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Daniel Gary Smitham, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, shoplifting, and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
Stephen Thomas Staiger, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Torey James Zapien, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Comments