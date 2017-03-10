Ferndale woman accused of threat to shoot Gov. Inslee pleads guilty to meth charge

Charges that a Ferndale woman threatened to shoot Gov. Jay Inslee were dismissed in a plea deal Thursday, as the defendant admitted to a related charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Deborah Lea Lindor, 42, demanded to speak with the governor in a phone call in January, but a staffer told her that wasn’t possible. So Lindor replied she would shoot the governor the next time she saw him, according to charging papers.
The staffer asked if she was threatening the governor.
“What do you think?” Lindor replied, according to the statement.
Washington State Patrol troopers traced the call through a number Lindor left with the governor’s office. Once they spoke with her three days later, they found she was carrying seven hypodermic needles, a glass pipe, and a small bag of meth.
She pleaded guilty to the drug charge Thursday. Since it’s a felony, Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis told her she can no longer own guns.
Lindor asked if she’s banned from having knives, too. The judge told her no, just firearms.
“OK, just checking,” Lindor said. “Just checking.”
Montoya-Lewis sentenced her to 30 days behind bars, as suggested in a plea deal. Another felony charge of threatening the governor was dismissed.
Last year Lindor served three months in jail for throwing a rock at a window in the public lobby of the jail. A guard chased her outside, and she hit him in the head with a 2-foot metal rod. As she was booked into jail, guards found a baggie of meth in her cargo pants, according to charging papers.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments