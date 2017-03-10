Whatcom County Jail report for March 9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 9, 2017
Luke Matthew Childers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
William Sapatu Doiron, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Paige Danielle Fountaine, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lynden Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and second-degree trafficking.
Alvin Bernard Godette, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Curtis Alan Gudde, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Rachel Marie Kennedy, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Konstantin Kislov, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a controlled substance violation.
Cody William Marini, booked by the Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer.
Atanacio Penaloza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Mickey Don Scott, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for fourth-degree assault.
Rebecca Christine Solomon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, use of paraphernalia, possession of drugs by a prisoner and obstructing a police officer.
Wyatt K. Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
