Lynden man guilty of elder, dog abuse, sentenced to mental counseling, ban on pets

A Whatcom County man pleaded guilty Thursday to neglecting his elderly father-in-law and a starving St. Bernard dog at a home in extreme squalor near Lynden.
Mitchell Ray O’Donnell Jr., 46, must spend a year on probation for second-degree abandonment of a dependent person and second-degree animal cruelty. He’s also banned from owning animals for five years and must get mental health treatment, ruled Judge Deborra Garrett in Whatcom County Superior Court.
At the court hearing Deputy Public Defender Angela Anderson said O’Donnell spiraled into a debilitating depression when his wife died in 2016.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at the home around 2 p.m. Sept. 18, when a teenage boy called from 1520 Birch Bay-Lynden Road to report his father, O’Donnell, had been punching him each day.
Deputies could not find the boy at the home, west of Lynden. Instead they saw a confused man, 77, on a couch on the porch, draped in a dirty sleeping bag beside an open bag of hot dogs. Flies buzzed around him. He was covered head to toe in feces and urine. He could not stand. He could not say his name.
An ambulance rushed the man to St. Joseph hospital, where staff called his condition “one of the worst cases they had ever seen,” according to charging papers. He was slightly hypothermic, with a bedsore at the tailbone and a catheter with no bag, leaving him unable to control his bladder, and at risk of infection.
O’Donnell was his father-in-law’s sole caretaker.
After about an hour, O’Donnell and the boy returned home. The father said the call had been a prank by his son, and he’d coached the boy to give the same story, according to charging papers. (The boy later recanted, and charges of child abuse were dropped, according to the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office.)
Outside the house deputies found a gaunt malnourished St. Bernard dog, Champ, with the skin stretched over his ribs. Charging papers note that the elderly homeowner “was left immobile in the presence of a large, clearly starving dog.”
Inside the living room was littered with feces, the charges say. A toilet was clogged. A chain and padlock sat next to the fridge. O’Donnell had the key.
O’Donnell was released on a promise to show up to court, and to not live at the house. A few months later, in December, deputies pulled over a man leaving the house. The driver gave the name of a relative who had died years ago. That driver, however, was O’Donnell, according to charging papers. He has been held in jail since then.
Charges of criminal impersonation were dropped in the plea deal. O’Donnell, a thin man in thick-framed glasses, declined to speak in court Thursday.
Attorneys on both sides agree that O’Donnell had been suffering from mental health problems.
“He’s ready to take responsibility, and get some mental health counseling, and go forward,” Anderson said.
O’Donnell had no felony record. The judge sentenced him to 45 days in jail, as suggested by a plea deal. He has served his time, so he was released Thursday afternoon. Garrett said the case was difficult to even read about.
“These crimes were very serious, but I understand also, now, that there were other circumstances that caused Mr. O’Donnell to lose some of the responsibility he should have shown,” Garrett said. “I understand this was a first offense, and that’s important to the court as well.”
Since September, the boy has moved into a stable home with his grandparents, while the elderly man lives in a care home in Skagit County, where he’s doing much better, said Erik Sigmar, a deputy prosecutor. Sigmar added that the house has been cleaned and fixed up in recent months.
Champ, the dog, spent weeks recovering at the Whatcom Humane Society, said the nonprofit’s director, Laura Clark. He has been adopted, she said, into a new “permanent, responsible and loving home.”
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments