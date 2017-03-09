Whatcom County Jail report for March 8, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 8, 2017
Dennis Lee Adams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Zachary Taylor Robert Aiken, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom County Prosecutor's Office for unlawful issuance of bank checks and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Richard Alvarado Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Henry Martin Dahlgren, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department on a controlled substance violation.
Donald Mark Matthiesen, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Brandon Lee Moore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for identity theft, second-degree theft, and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft
Lars Jose Porras, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Richard Bradley Schwarze, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Pavlo A. Shershen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree theft and first-degree robbery.
Frank Lee White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct – obstructing traffic.
