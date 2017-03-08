Whatcom County Jail report for March 7, 2017

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne Pause

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:58 The insecurity of things

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School