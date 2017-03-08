Whatcom County Jail report for March 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 7, 2017
Kent Michael Elder, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license,
Marcus Dale Hillaire, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benjamin Jerome Jules, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, third-degree theft, and second-degree burglary.
Robert Ernest LaFortune Jr., booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Brandon Michael Minga, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Kenneth Martin Perks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Daniel Lee Schmidt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana.
Clifford Francis Solomon Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a felony sex offender registration violation.
Nicki Edmund Solomon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daniel Walter, booked by the Ferndale Police Department on detainer.
