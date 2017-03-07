After robbing man at gunpoint, Bellingham foursome dined at McDonald’s, charges say

A group of masked young men robbed a stranger at gunpoint near downtown Bellingham, and minutes later used his credit card at 7-Eleven and McDonald’s, according to charges filed this week in Whatcom County.
On Feb. 7, a man walking in the 1100 block of North Garden Street reported he’d been robbed by two or three young men around 10:30 p.m.
One suspect aimed a dark pistol at the man, 22, and ordered him to drop his stuff, according to his report. He tossed away his backpack, with a phone, wallet, and a Chase bank card inside. Another man armed with a switchblade picked it up, and the suspects fled east on Chestnut Street in a white car, what looked like a Honda Civic or Accord.
Police learned the man’s credit card had been used at 10:38 p.m. for two purchases at a 7-Eleven on Lakeway Drive. Security footage showed three young men – one of whom wore a bandanna around his neck – walking into the store. An employee told police the car looked like a white Honda. Eight minutes later the Chase card was used again at a McDonald’s on King Street, about a mile north of the mini mart, according to the charges.
Detectives identified the suspect using the card as a 17-year-old boy who lives on Texas Street. He admitted to being in the store with two of his teenage friends, according to the report.
Police arrested him last month. His bail was set at $30,000.
A few weeks after the robbery, on March 1, officers spoke with Randi Ann Marie Reppart, 20, who also lives on Texas Street. She waived her Miranda rights and told police she’d been driving in the Sehome neighborhood when her neighbor/friend told her to pull into an alley. She told detectives that three other occupants of the car – who she said she didn’t know, because they were friends of her friend – jumped out and took the man’s backpack at gunpoint. She acknowledged driving them around to get food afterward, according to charging papers. Police arrested her. Reppart posted $2,500 bail within a day.
Police believe another suspect, Israel Acevedo San Juan Jr., 19, wore the same distinctive jacket in the security footage and in a photo on his Facebook. Acevedo San Juan was taken to jail March 3, where he remains with bail set at $50,000.
A Ferndale teen, 17, was identified as the boy seen on tape wearing a bandanna. State court records show he had a warrant out for his arrest for weeks, until he appeared in a courtroom Monday.
By this week all four defendants were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and second-degree identity theft.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
