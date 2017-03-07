Whatcom County Jail report for March 6, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 6, 2017
James Ray Alanis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Carl Belden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Danny Debs Junior Bias, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Brandon Keith Edwards, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree possession of stolen property.
Mark Ellsworth Gregg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
William Andrew Hamar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Petr Ruslanovich Hrypchuk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Penny Wilson LaClair, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and unlawful supply of alcohol to minors.
Dennis Daniel L'Engel, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant and a DOC new criminal activity hold.
Douglas Bruce MacLean, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Roman Montez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Tyler James O'Keefe, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Dylan P. Radden, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Scott Ladd Riddle, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Erik Lee Ebergson Stuit, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Asanti Hemmila Williams, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Cory Daniel Wolf, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, second-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Viktor V. Yuronen, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
