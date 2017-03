An Everson-area man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after he reportedly shot two men in a botched drug deal Saturday, Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran said. Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 21, had intended to buy cocaine and Xanax pills from one of the men, McEachran told Martha Gross, a Whatcom County Superior Court commissioner, in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 hearing.