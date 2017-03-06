Whatcom County Jail report for March 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 5, 2017
Brandon Michael Allen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Lora Marie Boome, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Sundance Charann Brown, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery and driving under the influence.
Quentin Tyrone Charlie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Alanna Leigh Coglianese, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Aaron Daniel Hegwer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
Simon Jeffrey James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
Patrick Thomas Lee Kahn, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Severin Phoenix Keller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adam J. Phair, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sheaen E. Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree murder.
Shanna Lee Starbuck, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dustin Craig White, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Randall Dean Williams, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled-substance violation and failure to appear in court on a controlled-substance violation charge.
