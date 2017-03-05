Whatcom County Jail report for March 4, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 4, 2017
Reuben Alvin Dickson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Britney Lin Frye, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kevin Jerome Korum, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a controlled-substance violation.
Daniel Crayton Motes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth Nishio Nishikawa, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jodi Prater Pena-Avila, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree identity theft.
Zachary Orion Purbeck, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
