Crosswalk crash leads to ticket in 1 Bellingham case; charges pending in 2 others

Three pedestrians have been struck in crosswalks in separate serious crashes within a month, leading to severe injuries and, in one case, a death.
So far only one of the drivers has been ticketed. Police expect charges will be leveled against the two others, and officers met with prosecutors this week to discuss the cases, according to an update released Friday.
▪ Kathleen Lord, 74, died when a car struck her in a marked, “well lit” crosswalk around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 29, in the 2700 block of Old Fairhaven Parkway, according to police. A 22-year-old woman driving the car didn’t appear to be impaired when police examined her at the scene. Charges haven’t been filed in this case.
▪ A man, 21, was struck by a tan-gray Nissan Pathfinder around noon Feb. 21, as he crossed the street by Master Lube, 1111 E. Maple St. On impact he was thrown about 20 feet. He suffered head injuries that appeared severe to witnesses, but ended up not being life-threatening. He was released from the hospital soon afterward. Police said they gave the driver an infraction for second-degree negligent driving. His name hasn’t been released as of this week.
▪ Around 9 p.m. Feb. 24, a pedestrian was hit while passing through in a marked crosswalk in the 2900 block of Woburn Street. That man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. Police have released very little information about the case.
In response to the crashes, Bellingham police say they’re planning a public safety campaign about how people need to be aware when they’re driving and walking.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments