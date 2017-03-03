Bellingham man found dead outside home; appears to have been in fight before death

A man was found dead outside his home early Friday, and injuries to his head and face indicate he may have been in a fight before he died, Bellingham Police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call from the 700 block of E. Illinois St., according to a statement from Bellingham police Lt. Danette Beckley. The victim’s roommate had asked a neighbor to call 911.
The 53-year-old man had suffered from head and facial trauma, Beckley said. Police were withholding the man’s name until next-of-kin are notified.
“Initial indications, based on evidence at the scene, are that there may have been some sort of fight or confrontation,” Beckley said, calling the death “suspicious.” “Police do not believe this is a random act, or that there is a threat to the public.”
Investigators were still collecting evidence at the scene, and officers were serving search warrants at other locations, Beckley said.
This story will be updated.
