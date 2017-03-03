Whatcom County Jail report for March 2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 2, 2017
Marcus Tyler Bagnerise, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Scotty Ryan Barker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Toby Alan Carlson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for delivering a controlled substance.
Amanda Rose Dalton, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Issac Jonathan Fox, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Felecia Marie Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Jason Edward Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony failure to register as a sex offender and second-degree malicious mischief.
Kaylene Mae Kerzman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second- and third-degree theft.
Jerry Ray Land, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Dennis Daniel Lengel, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Nicholas David Paige, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Terry Frank Prentice, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ricardo Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for motor vehicle theft.
Brian Scott Rorvig, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking.
Franklin Bart Roubideaux, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, obstructing a police officer and driving under the influence.
Andrew William Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Robert Dale Tynsky, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree child molestation.
Gabriel Jesus Veliz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation.
Michael James Vercammen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.
